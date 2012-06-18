Paging Joan Harris -- er, Christina Hendricks!

In Malibu, Calif., on Sunday, January Jones appeared to be channeling her redheaded "Mad Men" co-star with her fresh new look. The actress, whose blond 'do previously reached her shoulders, debuted a glossy strawberry hair color in either the form of hair extensions or a wig.

Red proved to be the "it" color of 2011, with Blake Lively, Drew Barrymore and other celebs trading their natural hair color for the fiery hue. Jones, 34, already tested out 2012's color trend (bright pink) when she debuted "rose gold" streaks in her hair at a March even in Beverly Hills, Cali.f

Besides showing off her new 'do this weekend, the single mom made sure that her son Xander, 9 months, got to take in some Father's Day festivities as the duo made their way to a bash thrown by film producer Joel Silver.

