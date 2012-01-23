Sexy at the cineplex!

Fresh from their romantic Telluride, Colo., ski getaway, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux caught up on one of this winter's hottest flicks Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.

Checking out Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, the Sandra Bullock-Tom Hanks drama about a family coping with loss after 9/11, Aniston, 42, and Theroux, 40, even donned similar outfits for their afternoon date at the Arclight theater.

Slipping out the theater's back door after their flick ended, the couple held hands as they hopped into a bodyguard's waiting car. Ever the gentleman, Theroux made sure to open the door for his girlfriend of seven months.

"They still seem very in love and in the honeymoon phase. They seem perfectly in sync," an eyewitness tells Us Weekly of the couple.

Set to begin promotional duties for their upcoming flick Wanderlust, in theaters February 24, very shortly, the duo only had eyes for each other on their movie date.

"Everything about them was the picture of a happy couple enjoying a relaxing Sunday," said the insider.

