Fresh on the heels of their romantic Telluride, Colorado vacation, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were back out in about in the sunshine state. On Sunday, the duo attended a screening of HBO's Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory at the Ray Kurtzman Theater in L.A. The documentary follows the prison release of the West Memphis 3, who were released in August 2011 after 18 years of incarceration.

Aniston, 42, and Theroux, 40, weren't the only stars who came out for the screening Sunday. Orlando Bloom also came out to view the documentary.

Sunday's night out was a stark contrast to their skiing getaway. A source tells Us Weekly the Wanderlust costars "spent every night in" at a luxe 13,386 square-foot-cabin.

