It was take your hunk to work day for Jennifer Aniston Wednesday on the Wilmington, North Carolina set of her film We're the Millers.

The 43-year-old star has been shooting the dark comedy (in which she plays a prostitute) with Jason Sudeikis and Emma Roberts for weeks, with boyfriend Justin Theroux staying behind in NYC.

But Theroux, 40, was photographed visiting his famous girlfriend of a year and a half Aug. 8, surrounded by film crew and an on-set dog.

The reunion further squashes a bogus story in the latest Star mag claiming that the power couple have split up after Theroux allegedly said he couldn't commit. "It's once again just another fabrication to sell magazines and has no relationship to reality," Aniston's rep told Wonderwall.

Indeed, as further evidence of the couple's rock-solid status, Theroux was spotted supping at NYC eatery Elio's July 30 with his girlfriend's closest pals: Courteney Cox and Laura Dern, plus their daughters. (Theroux also dined at ABC Kitchen with a so-called "mystery blonde" -- who turned out to be actress/comedian Amy Sedaris, an old friend.)

Perhaps steeling themselves for Aniston's working summer in North Caroline, Aniston and Theroux indulged in a lavish European vacation back in June -- including a sexy cruise aboard a private rented yacht off the coast of Capri.

