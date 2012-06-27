Baby Samuel is almost ready to make his debut!

Jennifer Garner and her husband Ben Affleck stepped out with their son Samuel Garner Affleck for the first time since he was born on Feb. 27.

The parents of three -- daughters Violet, 6, and Seraphina, 3 -- have kept a low-profile since the birth of their son. But on Wednesday, the couple took their 4-month-old baby boy for a stroll in sunny L.A. together.

Samuel was kept covered up in his car seat with an elephant-print blanket, which Affleck, 39, seemed glad to carry. The 39-year-old actor showed off of his muscles as his wife flaunted her slim post-baby bod. The 40-year-old Juno actress wore tight jeans, a lose-fitting green blouse and flats for their walk.

Since giving birth to Samuel, Garner has already been showing off her figure in flirty sundresses while enjoying afternoon quality time with her daughters.

Affleck, however, will soon be back to work on the film Runner, Runner, which his costar Justin Timberlake is currently filming in Puerto Rico. The actor recently told The Associated Press that being a father of three has helped him focus his career. "I feel like I have a chance to do the most exciting stuff that I've done in my career," he said. "I'm the luckiest guy in the world."

