From red-hot to blonde beauty!

Jennifer Love Hewitt continues to experiment with every hair hue under the sun and on Sunday, she stepped out sporting a new blonde hair color.

The actress, who dyed her hair red in November after spending three months as a glossy brunette with sun-kissed highlights, hit the streets of Studio City, Calif. for lunch while wearing a gingham blouse tucked into loose-fitting boyfriend jeans.

Since Hewitt opted to show off her blonde locks in a messy topknot, there’s no word if the 32-year-old still has in her long hair extensions that she got back in September.

