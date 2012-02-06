PIC: Jennifer Love Hewitt Debuts Blonde Hair!
From red-hot to blonde beauty!
Jennifer Love Hewitt continues to experiment with every hair hue under the sun and on Sunday, she stepped out sporting a new blonde hair color.
The actress, who dyed her hair red in November after spending three months as a glossy brunette with sun-kissed highlights, hit the streets of Studio City, Calif. for lunch while wearing a gingham blouse tucked into loose-fitting boyfriend jeans.
Since Hewitt opted to show off her blonde locks in a messy topknot, there’s no word if the 32-year-old still has in her long hair extensions that she got back in September.
