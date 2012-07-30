Born to be a star!

Pregnant singer Jennifer Nettles proudly showed off her growing baby bump to fans Sunday during a Sugarland concert with Kristian Bush in West Palm Beach, Florida.

PHOTOS: Star moms' best parenting advice

The country star wore a flowy tank top and tiny neon green shorts for the performance to highlight her growing belly. And her pregnancy didn't prevent Nettles from dancing around on stage at the Cruzan Amphitheatre.

"We love Florida so much we played here twice this week!" the band tweeted after the show. "Thanks West Palm for all of the fun in the sun!"

VIDEO: Watch Jennifer perform on Duets

Nettles' rep confirmed to Us Weekly in June that she and her husband, entrepreneur Justin Miller, are expecting their first child together. The 37-year-old Duets mentor married Miller in a small Tennessee ceremony in November 2011.

PHOTOS: Pregnant bikini bods

Nettles recently opened up about her first time pregnancy to Us. "Becoming a mom is exciting -- and terrifying!" she admitted. "At least I'll soon be off the road, decorating the nursery and nesting. Yahoo!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Jennifer Nettles Shows Off Her Baby Bump at Sugarland Concert