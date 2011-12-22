Three years old and ready to hit the road!

Jessica Alba was spotted buying her daughter Honor Warren a car Wednesday. The actress, 30, purchased a hot pink Barbie convertible from Toys R Us in Culver City, Calif. Pushing 4-month-old Haven in her stroller, Alba got some help from a store employee taking Honor's new wheels to her car.

Earlier this month, Alba took her older daughter to meet Santa Claus at the Beverly Center in L.A. "Honor is just the best big sister," her proud mom gushed to Us Weekly recently. "She's so great with Haven."

As a longtime environmental activist, Alba plans to make her daughters' first Christmas together as green as possible.

"I have a few eco-friendly websites that I like to check out for all of my Christmas presents. Treehugger.com is a big one that I visit," she told Us. "I'm looking on there right now. Hopefully I get something they like!"

