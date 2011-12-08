What's on Honor Warren's wish list this year?

Jessica Alba took her adorable 3-year-old daughter to meet Santa Claus at the Beverly Center in L.A. Thursday. The Little Fockers star's 4-month-old daughter Haven was not present for the holiday outing.

Later that day, the 30-year-old actress -- who recently told Us Weekly her favorite holiday movie is A Christmas Story -- raved about her two little girls on Facebook.

"The best thing in the world is waking up with my little princess' foot in my chin. I missed my girls so much and I was only gone for a day! I'm seriously turning into a softy," Alba wrote. "This is ridiculous."

