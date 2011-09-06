Jim Carrey is an actor, comedian, Emma Stone aficionado and apparently now a graffiti artist.

On Monday, the 49-year-old funny man spray painted his own NYC apartment. In the pictures, as excerpted by Celebuzz, Carrey looks intent as he paints a large colorful design onto his building's walls and adds the mysterious initials "FFC."

Last month, Carrey posted an odd video and professed his love for actress Emma Stone, 22. "Emma, I think you're all the way beautiful. Not just pretty, but smart and kind-hearted. And if I were a lot younger, I would marry you," he said. "We would have chubby little freckle-faced kids, we'd laugh all day long, go camping and play Yahtzee. Tell ghost stories by the fire."

