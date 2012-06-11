Joel Madden is channeling his animal instincts!

The dad of two recently painted tiger stripes on the back of his head and his new look was promptly showed off by his wife of 18 months, Nicole Richie.

PHOTOS: Nicole's style evolution

"I prayed for a tiger in the bedroom, and this is what I got…" the Fashion Star mentor joked about her hubby's look via her Facebook page on June 4. The 30-year-old underwent her own major hair change recently with bright pink dip-dyed ends.

PHOTOS: Celebs with fashion lines

The last punk-rock hair Madden, 33, experimented with was back in February when he stepped out with blonde sides and a mop of black hair on top -- a look that he sported in 2007 during his days with Good Charlotte.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Joel Madden Rocks Tiger Stripes on His Head