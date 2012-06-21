Julianne Hough has crossed over to the dark side for her upcoming flick, Safe Haven 3.

The Rock of Ages actress, 23, sported a long auburn wig on the North Carolina-based set on Wednesday, just days after revealing she had recently chopped off her blonde locks during an on-air interview with boyfriend Ryan Seacrest.

PHOTOS: Famous hair makeovers

Explaining that her new crop was for a role, she assured her radio host boyfriend, 37, that the look wasn't too extreme. "It's not buzzed," she assured, referencing the shaved hairstyle Charlize Theron debuted last week.

VIDEO: Is Tom Cruise really like his Rock of Ages character?

The last time Hough switched up her blonde color for brunette was for her role in 2011's Footloose. She debuted the glossy dark hue at the 2010 CMA Awards while sporting a gorgeous Georges Chakra gown.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Julianne Hough Wears a Brunette Wig!