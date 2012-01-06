Despite it being a new year, the red hair trend is proving that for the time being, it's here to stay.

The latest celeb to join the redhead club is Juliette Lewis, who made the switch from brunette and showed off her new color on the set of Extra in West Hollywood Thursday.

The actress, 38, wore a leopard-print wrap dress and black patent pumps while she chatted with host Mario Lopez about her namesake band and her role on NBC's upcoming drama, The Firm.

Earlier that day, the star hit up Access Hollywood where she reminisced about sporting another head-turning look: cornrows at the 1992 Oscars alongside her then-beau Brad Pitt.

"I would like to discuss my hair because I thought I was a real renegade. And I still think I am," Lewis explained to hosts Billy Bush and Kit Hoover. "I think that's bad ass! Who wears cornrows to the Oscars? I do."

Recently, Lewis has also been a guest star in the viral YouTube series "Sh*t Girls Say," alongside creator Graydon Sheppard.

Tell Us: What do you think of Lewis, who's rocked blue, black and blonde hair in the past, and her latest color?

