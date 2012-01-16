Justin Bieber has crossed over to the dark side!

PHOTOS: Other celebs' major hair makeovers

The 17-year-old singer showed off a shorter, brunette hairstyle as he left a friend's house after watching the Green Bay Packers game in Sherman Oaks, Calif. Sunday.

PHOTOS: Celebs who have Bieber fever!

Perhaps Bieber was inspired by his 19-year-old girlfriend Selena Gomez, who recently got blue and violet hair extensions at the Nine Zero One salon in West Hollywood.

VIDEO: Justin vamps for Us' camera!

The "U Smile" singer's side-swept 'do became his trademark when he burst onto the scene in 2009. Though he's made some minor modifications since then, Bieber's new brunette hue is by far his most dramatic change.

Tell Us: Do you like Justin Bieber as a brunette?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly