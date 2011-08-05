JWoww indeed!

When fans tuned into the season four premiere of MTV's Jersey Shore on Thursday night, they couldn't help but notice the one of the cast member's body and face looked remarkably different.

In addition to dropping what appeared to be a significant amount of weight, Jenni "JWoww" Farley's features seemed enhanced by injectables like Botox to her crow's feet and forehead, as well as possible fillers around her nose and mouth.

PHOTOS: Jersey Shore's wildest moments

The buxom brunette has always been open about her large breast implants, revealing to Harper's Baazar "I would do it every year if I could."

PHOTOS: See JWoww and her dad

Back in December of last year, Farley, told Us Weekly that while she still enjoys junk food and alcohol, the secret to maintaining her physique is moderation and regular workouts. "I'll still eat junk food, cheesecake, cheese, pizza, but just lower amounts of it," she told Us at the Ab Cuts event in NYC in December. The star said she takes the nutritional supplement once or twice a day. "It's for overall health and for feeling good about yourself."

VIDEO: Watch JWoww flaunt her former curves

For workouts, the MTV personality has a special relationship with her trainer. "My boyfriend trains me," the 24-year-old said. "He's a big bodybuilder."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly