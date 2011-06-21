Sunny's got a new stepmom-to-be!

On Monday, Kat von D was snapped for the first time with Sunny James, the youngest daughter of Jesse James, her fiance.

The L.A. Ink star (real name: Katherine Drachenberg), 29, and little Sunny caught the Tim Burton exhibit at LACMA.

The pair's cute museum date further puts to rest last week's rumors that von D and James, 41, had called off their engagement. (Von D Tweeted that the breakup reports were "silly.")

Back in the day, Sunny (whose mom is James' troubled second wife, former porn star Janine Lindemulder) was tight with another female star: Sandra Bullock, her dad's third wife. Even as the couple ended their six-year marriage in the wake of James' affair, Bullock, 47, watched Sunny during James' brief rehab stint in spring of 2010.

Sunny had also bonded with her "baby brother" Louis, whom Bullock adopted back in January 2010.

