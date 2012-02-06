Kate Hudson didn't waste any time getting her post-baby body in bikini-ready shape!

The 32-year-old, who gave birth to son Bingham on July 9, showed off her sexy abs in a printed bikini while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Sunday. The "Something Borrowed" actress was joined by her fiance, Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, 33.

How did Hudson snap back into shape so quickly? "Kate built a dance studio in her house," a pal told Us Weekly in January. "She uses it an hour every day."

The famous blonde -- who packed on 70 pounds with her first son, Ryder, now 8 -- also said no to fatty fare during her second pregnancy. "I like healthy foods," Hudson explained, choosing berries over bacon.

