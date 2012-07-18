Gold medal gorgeous!

Kate Middleton made her first public appearance in weeks on Thursday, helping build up the anticipation for next week's start of the 2012 Summer Olympics in her home city of London.

Sans husband Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge, 30, turned up at the National Portrait Gallery's Olympic-themed new exhibit, "Road to 2012: Aiming High." (According to the Daily Mail, a photograph of Middleton herself is featured in the exhibit -- taken earlier this year, the pic features the former college athlete playing field hockey in Olympic Park.)

England's future Queen looked appropriately regal -- but flirty! -- in a blue crepe dress by Stella McCartney that accentuated her famous legs and always-svelte frame. Completing the look? Black Prada high heels and an Olympic-themed gold-hooped necklace (from the Duchess' own collection).

The exhibit was one close to the Duchess' heart: While an undergrad at St. Andrew's University -- where she first fell in love with William, 30 -- Kate wrote her art history thesis on the photography of Lewis Carroll, who wrote Alice in Wonderland.

