Kate Middleton can keep up with the best of 'em -- including her furry four-legged friends!

The 29-year-old royal spent New Year's Eve at her parents' place in Bucklebury, England, where Middleton -- clad in $465 leather-lined Le Chameau rain boots -- chased after a golden retriever and a small black puppy.

Later that evening, the Duchess of Cambridge rang in 2012 with the help of her party planner sister Pippa, 28. The single-again British socialite rented a teepee-style "kata" for the celebration, which featured a dance floor and seating for 100 guests.

An onlooker tells The U.K.'s Daily Mail that Middleton and her 29-year-old husband Prince William were laughing throughout they night. "They looked full of the joys of the season."

