If there were an Olympics of style, Kate Middleton would surely take home the gold.

The Duchess of York took a break from supporting Great Britain's world-class athletes Monday evening to attend the U.K.'s Creative Industries Reception at the Royal Academy of Arts in London.

Prince William's wife, 30, looked elegant in a dove grey wool crepe Roksanda Ilincic frock and pinned her signature blown-out locks back in a chic chignon. (If the dress looks familiar, it's because this wasn't Kate's first time wearing it out and about -- she also rocked it for her arrival in Los Angeles for her Summer 2011 visit to the U.S.)

At the event, Kate mingled with fellow partygoers and "especially enjoyed chatting with Stella McCartney," a source tells Us Weekly. "They spoke about the Olympics and the opening ceremony . . . and fashion, of course!"

Earlier Monday, the future Queen of England and her husband cheered on Will and Harry's cousin, Zara Phillips, at day two of the London Olympics' three-day equestrian competition.

