The Duchess of Cambridge attended a garden tea party at Buckingham Palace Tuesday wearing a pale pink dress she's styled before. Middleton, 30, recycled the Emilia Wickstead coat dress she wore to the Windsor Castle lunch on May 18. This time, however, she paired the dress with a matching Jane Corbett hat.

As the royal family prepares for this weekend's Diamond Jubilee, Middleton joined Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, for tea and cakes with 8,000 guests, the Press Association reports.

The duchess enjoyed the unseasonably warm weather, despite her husband Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, not being able to attend. William, 29, is currently on duty in north Wales.

In Katie Couric's ABC special airing Tuesday, The Jubilee Queen, William admits it was "very difficult" getting married without his mother, Princess Diana, in attendance.

"I think she would have loved the day, and I think, hopefully, she'd be very proud," he says. "I'm just very sad that she's never going to get a chance to meet Kate."

