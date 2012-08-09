Maybe he's an OC fan?

James Middleton -- the lower-profile younger sibling of Duchess Kate -- turned up to support Mischa Barton at the Wednesday night launch of her new boutique, Mischa's Place, in London.

Clad in a severe women's pantsuit, the British-born actress-turned-designer, 26, posed for a photo with James, the handsome 25-year-old brother of Kate, 30, and Pippa, 28.

PHOTOS: Surprise celeb BFFs!

As the man behind Cake Kit Company, Middleton supplied cupcakes for the 200 attendees at the fashion bash, according to E! News; no other details yet on Barton and James' friendship.

VIDEO: James and other notables at the royal wedding

Although he's not in the spotlight as much as his famous sisters, James had his own scandal around the time of Kate's royal wedding to Prince William -- with shocking snapshots of James in the nude, dresses in one of Pippa's dresses, and wearing a French maid costume all hitting the web.

PHOTOS: Nude photo scandals

As for former OC star Barton's foray into fashion? The new boutique feature "elements of my style," Barton told British Vogue. There are plenty of pieces for people who don't just want to dress like Mischa."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Kate Middleton's Brother James Hangs With Mischa Barton!