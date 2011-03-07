Kate got clipped!

Kate Winslet debuted her sassy, sophisticated new 'do on the April cover of British Vogue. The 35-year-old actress has finally ditched her trademark, wavy, caramel locks for a short, straight, platinum blonde cut.

In addition to showing off her brave pixie cut, the single mom opens up about one of the perks of splitting up with her director husband, Sam Mendes. (The spouses of seven years split in March 2010; they share a son, Joe, 7. Winslet also has a daughter, Mia, 10, from her first marriage.)

"Experiencing those moments of being alone ... is a very weird flooring and exposing position to be in when you're just not used to it," she says.

"But I've never been lonely," adds the star. "And with my kids...that remains the case. But to be in this place where I can say I really like this space. I really need to not have anyone around. It's a surprise to discover that I like being on my own."

Since Winslet's breakup with her model beau, Louis Dowler, (whom she started dating in late summer 2010) in November, the Academy Award winner has been flying solo.

