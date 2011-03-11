Now that's major surgery!

Following the leads of Ashlee Simpson and Jennifer Aniston, Katherine Heigl, 32, is the latest A-lister to lop off her long locks.

The "Grey's Anatomy" alum debuted her short platinum do in L.A. on Thursday.

But the married mother of two-year-old Naleigh is no stranger to drastic tress change. Last year Heigl dyed her naturally blonde hair dark brown for her role in "One For the Money."

"I was pretty shocked at first, I was like, 'wow, it's dark," she told UsMagazine.com. "It took me a good day and a half to totally embrace it."

And she eventually realized the change was just skin deep, "I say all the same stupid things -- I just look different."

