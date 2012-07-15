Katie and Suri are thinking pink!

Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise braved the scorching, sticky weather in NYC on Sunday for another outing -- with the actress, 33, and her little girl, 6, wearing complimentary shades of girly-girly pink.

Clad in a pink button-down shirt, jeans and boots, Holmes held hands with Suri, who wore a pink sundress and red ballet flats as the duo headed to a local Whole Foods and, later, Chelsea Piers. (Holmes recently moved into a $12,500-a-month apartment in NYC's Chelsea neighborhood.)

Suri's dad Tom Cruise is said to be wrapping up production on Oblivion, his sci-fi flick, in June Lake, Calif. Holmes and Cruise, 50, finalized their divorce and custody settlement exactly one week ago, and the actor is expected to be reunited with his daughter "very soon," his attorney Bert Fields said Thursday.

Meanwhile, Cruise was photographed smooching a stunning new lady -- for a scene in Oblivion, that is.

Cruise and costar Olga Kurylenko locked lips as the cameras rolled on Friday. The Ukrainian beauty is currently dating her Magic City costar, Danny Huston.

