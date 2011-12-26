PIC: Katy Perry Shows Off Killer Curves in Teeny Bikini
Dangerous curves ahead!
Katy Perry traded Christmas trees for palm trees as she hit the beaches of Hawaii over the holiday weekend.
The singer, 27, splashed around the coast of Hawaii while clad in a pewter-colored bikini with low-rise bottoms and a plunging halter top that showed off her full cleavage.
The "The One That Got Away" singer has been kicking back on the Pacific island for some much-deserved R&R alongside her family and friends.
Also on display? Her brand-new blonde cropped haircut. The star ditched her cotton-candy pink locks last month when she debuted a blonde chin-length bob in December.
