Kellan Lutz decided it was time for a new 'do.

On Tuesday, the Breaking Dawn actor posted a self-portrait of his new mohawk on Twitter. "Movember equals Mohawk month, right? Or was it mustache," he wrote. ("Movember" is an ongoing campaign during the month of November which asks men to grow mustaches to raise funds for men's health issues.)

"Out with the old and in with the new!" the 26-year-old added. "Goodbye dark hair. It's been fun."

While Lutz's hair hasn't garnered the same fandom as fellow Twilight hunk Robert Pattinson's tresses, his chiseled abs and beefed up physique certainly have.

"I can't really sing, I can't play the guitar, but God gave me a physique, which is nice," he told Us Weekly. "I'm very athletic and I enjoy playing any sport and every sport."

But Lutz also told Us he doesn't "want to be a piece of meat" for the rest of his career. "It's funny when you get asked to do a talk show, and then they follow it up with requesting you take your shirt off."

