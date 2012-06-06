New body, new beau, new hair!

Kelly Clarkson is truly gunning for a major head-to-toe makeover, and to top things off, she has even lightened up her hair for summer. On Wednesday in London, the 30-year-old songstress showed off a brand-new blonde shade while hitting up the BBC Radio 1 studio.

The two-time Grammy winner has been celebrating her major, 30-pound weight loss thanks to a five-days-a-week training schedule and a portion-control diet. "She feels better about herself than she ever has," a source recently told Us Weekly, noting that the Duets star is now just 10 pounds away from her ultimate goal weight.

A new hair color and a slimmer physique aren't the only big changes that the inaugural American Idol winner has debuted this month: On Thursday, she stepped out for the first time in public with her new boyfriend, talent manager Brandon Blackstock.

"I'm so happy now," she told Us at a roundtable for her new ABC singing competition show. "I love that I'm in a relationship right now...I want a life...The past five years or so I've found my groove and my balance."

