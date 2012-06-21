Kelly Osbourne's in love!

The E! Fashion Police host shared an Instagram photo revealing just how serious she's getting with her boyfriend Matthew Mosshart.

PHOTOS: Stars' wackiest PDA moments

"I'm in love and I don't care who knows about it!" Osbourne tweeted Wednesday, quoting a Will Ferrell line from the movie Elf. In the extreme PDA photo, Osbourne and Mosshart share a kiss -- with Mosshart's tongue in full view.

The 27-year-old star first started dating the 28-year-old NYC-based vegan chef last summer. Mosshart recently made the cross-country move to be closer to Osbourne in L.A. "They've really gotten serious in the past few months," a confidant tells Us Weekly. "I could see them getting engaged in the near future. They are very much in love."

VIDEO: How to get buff, tank-top ready arms like Kelly

Her happiness is a welcome sight for the Osbourne's friends, who watched her get burned by her past few beaus (her former fiance, British model Luke Worrall, was dogged by cheating talk). Says an Osbourne insider, "Matthew is such a sweet guy." And a pal of Mosshart adds, "He is smitten."

PHOTOS: Celeb health scares

However, it's been a difficult week for the entire Osbourne family as her brother Jack Osbourne, 26, announced Sunday he has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

"I can't thank you all enough for your beautiful words of support regarding my brother Jack," Kelly tweeted to her followers. "You have no idea how much it means to us!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Kelly Osbourne "In Love," Locks Tongues With Boyfriend