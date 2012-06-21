Proud parents!

Lamar Odom attended his daughter Destiny Odom's graduation ceremony Wednesday in NYC with his wife Khloe Kardashian by his side.

"It is going to be a hot day in NYC today! Lamar and I are excited though!" Kardashian, 27, tweeted Wednesday. "It's graduation day for his babies!"

The couple, who married on Sept. 27, 2009, held hands and looked lovingly into each other's eyes following the intermediate school graduation ceremony. Odom is the father of two -- daughter Destiny, 14, and son Jayden, 10 -- with his ex-girlfriend Liza Morales. Kardashian got dressed up for the occasion and wore a big smile on her face, while Odom, 32, kept it casual in khakis.

The reality stars have decided to take a break from the E! show and focus on starting a family of their own. A source confirmed to Us Weekly last week that Kardashian has started fertility treatments.

"They really want to have a baby and are trying everything," an insider told Us. "Now that they're back home in L.A., they can work on that more. Privately."

Last fall, Kardashian said during a TODAY show interview that it's "so hard" to get pregnant. "I never knew about ovulation and the limited amount of time you have to get pregnant . . . No one ever taught me that," she explained. "We would love to have kids. But when you have schedules such as ours, it's really hard to hit that mark."

