Let's hope the Khloe & Lamar cameras were rolling for this!

Finally settled in her new adopted hometown of Dallas, Khloe Kardashian decided to give a popular local pastime a try and spent a recent night out with husband Lamar Odom at the line dancing bar.

"We love exploring fun local activities that we've never done before, so we decided to try line dancing at Red River Ranch," Kardashian wrote on her Celebuzz blog of the recent night out. "It was a blast!"

Joined by sisters Kim and Kourtney, brother Rob and mom Kris Jenner, the Khloe & Lamar leading lady argued that she showed up her little bro, despite his stint on Dancing With the Stars.

"We all thought Rob was going to be a pro because of DWTS but he was actually really bashful about it!" Kardashian -- who launched her own daytime radio show this week -- blogged.

"Not to toot my own horn, but Lamar and I were actually really good," she added. "Looks like we found our Saturday night activity!"

