The world lost one of its true queens of pop and R&B on Saturday when Whitney Houston passed away at age 48 -- but a younger pop princess and the queen of reality TV joined forces to help remember her.

Held at the Beverly Hilton (site of Houston's death hours earlier), Houston's mentor Clive Davis and the Recording Academy's annual pre-Grammys bash was a solemn affair, though one attended by a huge roster of celebrities.

Among the dozens of stars (Alicia Keys, Tom Hanks, Jennifer Hudson, Diana Ross, Princess Beatrice, Brandy, Mary J. Blige, Jessie J), Kim Kardashian stepped out for the evening -- and hung out with none other than Britney Spears.

Kardashian, 31, and Spears, 30, posed for photos together in gowns that showed off their world-famous cleavage.

But "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" singer Houston wasn't far from anyone's minds that night, where Davis, 79, held a moment of silence before a slew of performances dedicated to her.

"Just heard the tragic news that Whitney Houston passed away. I pray for her daughter & loved ones. We will always love you Whitney," Kardashian tweeted before going out. Later in the evening, she added: "Just love...that's all we have. Nothing else matters."

