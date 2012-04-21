Keeping Up With Kimye!

Kim Kardashian and her new beau Kanye West made their second appearance as a couple during a another shopping trip in New York Saturday.

Decked out in leather pants and heels, the reality star, 31, and the rapper, 34, browsed the racks at Balenciaga and made a stop at the popular Van Leeuwenhoek ice cream truck.

"Hi dolls! I'm so happy to be in NYC with the whole fam! Fun week! Have a good weekend guys!" she tweeted that afternoon.

The longtime pals took their romance public in the Big Apple April 5 -- where they grabbed lunch at Serafina's, shopped at FAO Schwarz and luxe department store Jeffrey's, among other excursions.

Though she's downplayed romance rumors before, Kardashian has always been close with West; in February, she flew to Paris to sit front row at his fashion show.

The rapper, on the other hand, is open about his feelings for Kardashian. He seemed to reference Kardashian in his new song "Way Too Cold," (originally entitled "Theraflu"). Rapping about ex-girlfriend Amber Rose's relationship with fiance Wiz Khalifa, West says, "I fell in love with Kim around the same time she fell in love with him."

Indeed, a pal tells Us Weekly that West "has been genuinely head over heels for [Kim] for a while."

