To raise awareness for World AIDS Day on Dec. 1, Kim Kardashian appears in an ad in which she lies in a coffin.

"Kim Kardashian Is Dead," the ad reads, explaining that she has sacrificed her digital life "to give real life to millions of others affected by HIV/AIDS in Africa and India."

"Visit BuyLife.org or text 'KIM' to 90999 to buy her life now," it urges.

She is among the stars participating in the Digital Life Sacrifice event, in which they quit Twitter and Facebook until $1 million is raised.

The event is organized by Alicia Keys, who is the global ambassador for the charity.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Get all the details on Keys' AIDS event

Find out what else the Kardashian sisters promote

Kim Kardashian's fave accessories

Learn all about 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Us' stars who care

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian's TMI Twit pics