Bittersweet memories for Kim Kardashian."Taking it back old school…" Kardashian tweeted Wednesday, along with a vintage photo of herself with mom, Kris Jenner, 56, late father Robert Kardashian Sr. and sister Khloe, 27.

The reality star, 31, posted the photo In honor of what would have been her dad's 68th birthday. The famed attorney, who defended O.J. Simpson in his 1995 murder trial, died of esophageal cancer in 2003.

"Wonder if they celebrate birthdays in heaven...if so I'm sure my dad is having the best birthday ever! Happy birthday dad," she added.

Kim continued her trip down memory lane, also sharing another photo of her dad with her younger brother Rob, 24, as a little boy. “So cute!” she commented.

