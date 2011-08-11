Kingston Rossdale is quite a chameleon.

Though he's only 5-years-old, the son of Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale has been known to rock hairstyles ranging from platinum blonde highlights to an edgy blue mohawk.

The fashion-forward tot has changed up his look yet again, showing off his newly shaved head Wednesday while shopping with his brother, Zuma, nearly 3, and his nanny in Studio City, Calif.

