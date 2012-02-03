Thursday was not very purr-fect for Kirsten Dunst.

The actress, who was joined by her boyfriend, actor Garrett Hedlund, was spotted trolling through her Toluca Lake, Calif. neighborhood in search of her missing cat, Tazzy.

PHOTOS: Stars and their four-legged friends

The actress' search-and-rescue efforts include sticking up flyers to get the word out about her lost feline friend.

The flyer reads:

"LOST CATName: TazzyGREY/WHITENO COLLAR/PLEASE HELP US FIND HIMREWARD"

QUIZ: Can you guess the celebrity pet?

Both Dunst, 29, and Hedlund, 27, were dressed casually for the mission in sweats, T-shirts and zip-up hoodies -- garb that would ensure they could move quickly and easily should Tazzy streak across their path.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly