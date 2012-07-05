Tp paraphrase Katy Perry, Kris Jenner is a firework!

The Kardashian matriarch, 56, showed off her ageless figure and slim arms in a festive red, white and blue bikini while celebrating the 4th of July with her family. She topped off her sexy two-piece with patriotic bright red sunglasses.

"My mom yesterday in her Fourth of July bikini!" Jenner's daughter, Kylie Jenner, 14, posted to her blog on Thursday.

PHOTOS: Ageless Hollywood stars

Daughter Khloe Kardashian, 28, immediately took to her Twitter to make a funny comment about her hard-partying mother. "She's so wasted LOL she definitely looks happy :)"

VIDEO: Kris Jenner slams Kourtney and Scott's relationship

But momager Kris is used to lighthearted remarks like that. During July 1's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, her other daughter Kim Kardashian, 31, son Rob Kardashian, 25, and husband Bruce Jenner, 63, couldn't hold back their laughter when Kris suffered an allergic reaction that caused her upper lip to swell.

PHOTOS: Pics from the Kardashians' vacation in the Dominican Republic

"I'm a mess," she complained, pointing to her swollen, puffy mouth. "My lip looks like a Who from Whoville."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Kris Jenner, 56, Poses in Patriotic Bikini