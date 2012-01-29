Paging the Fashion Police!

Bridesmaids star Kristen Wiig brought the funny in her 2011 comedy smash, but at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards, the 38-year-old comedienne left viewers scratching their heads as she walked the red carpet in a blush Balenciaga gown accented by a thick black choker with a chainmail-like detail.

PHOTOS: Hot! Kristen strips down to a lacy bra and black undies for a sexy photo shot

Speaking to E!'s Giuliana Rancic, Wiig said her look for Sunday's show came together relatively quickly.

VIDEO: Kristen and Melissa McCarthy dance on Saturday Night Live

"Once I tried this on, it was it. I was there," she said of her strapless frock.

Tell Us: What do you think of Kristen's SAG Awards look?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly