PIC: Kristen Wiig Wears Thick Black Choker to SAG Awards
Bridesmaids star Kristen Wiig brought the funny in her 2011 comedy smash, but at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards, the 38-year-old comedienne left viewers scratching their heads as she walked the red carpet in a blush Balenciaga gown accented by a thick black choker with a chainmail-like detail.
Speaking to E!'s Giuliana Rancic, Wiig said her look for Sunday's show came together relatively quickly.
"Once I tried this on, it was it. I was there," she said of her strapless frock.
