No crazy costumes here, but Lady Gaga still found a way to go over the top on Thursday.
The "Born This Way" singer, 26, posed totally nude in a grainy new photo she shared on her Little Monsters fan site Thursday.
"Resting after Barney's Gaga Workshop opening in NY," reads the caption beneath the pic, in which Gaga (real name: Stefanie Germanotta) curls up in an armchair without a stitch of clothing on save for a flesh-colored thong.
(The Grammy winner seems to have posed for the shot late last year, when her Barney's Workshop opened up as a pop-up store in NYC for the holiday season.)
But Gaga (currently traveling the world for her concert tour) has more than just her svelte bod to show off: She just landed her very first film role as La Chameleon in director Robert Rodriguez's new film Machete Kills.
"Yes its true, I will be making my debut as an actress ln the amazing MACHETE KILLS BY @RODRIGUEZ IM (sic) SO EXCITED!!! AH! Filming was insane," the star tweeted.
