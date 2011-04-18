Lady Gaga is a machine!

The pop star revealed the album cover for "Born This Way" on Saturday afternoon via her official Twitter page. In the new cover art, the 25-year-old appears to be half human, half motorcycle. The image is completely black and white with the exception of the star's bright red lips.

In a YouTube video posted three days before her album cover's debut, Gaga (real name: Stefani Germanotta) explained to her fans: "I have been up for approximately 72 hours straight working on finishing this record, and I finally finished the album cover. I love it so much!"

"Born This Way" hits stores May 23.

