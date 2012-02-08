Lana Del Rey is decking out her teeth!

The singer showed off her latest bling -- a sparkling cap on her right canine tooth -- in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The new glittering cap replaces the matte gold-colored one she previously wore last month. But fans may be surprised to know that the "Born to Die" singer has a perfect smile and the cap is just an accessory, similar to the fake cap Ke$ha rocks on a regular basis.

Case in point: Del Rey, 25, showed off her pearly whites -- sans cap -- for her Saturday Night Live musical guest spot on Jan. 14. That particular performance has since been widely criticized with NBC's Brian Williams declaring it "one of the worst outings in SNL history."

This past Saturday, SNL comedienne Kristen Wiig impersonated Del Rey on Weekend Update with Seth Meyers.

