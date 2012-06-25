Undercover lovers no more!

On June 24, Lauren Conrad and William Tell enjoyed a romantic breakfast date at Nick's Coffee Shop in L.A., where Tell -- clad in a white tee and backwards baseball cap -- leaned in to kiss his love of four months, 26.

Though the couple met during a double date on Valentine's Day, Conrad and her new beau have rarely been photographed together in public. It's not entirely surprising, given that Conrad left The Hills in 2009 because her then-boyfriend Kyle Howard, 34, refused to put their relationship on TV.

("People I date have to be able to film, the places I work have to let us film and the places I live have to have set lighting. I'm ready to do things on my own," Conrad told Us at the time. "I loved doing it and had so much fun, but it came to a point where I had done it long enough.")

Tell -- who hails from Conrad's home turf of Orange County, Calif. -- is a law student at the University of Southern California and the ex-guitarist for alternative band Something Corporate. According to Bachelor runner-up Sadie Murray, who dated Tell from 2009 to 2010, Tell, 32, is perfect for the Paper Crown designer.

"He doesn't date just to date," Murray told Us this spring. "He's either deeply in love or he's on to the next thing. . . He's the kind of guy you marry."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Lauren Conrad Kisses Boyfriend William Tell!