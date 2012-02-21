PIC: Lea Michele, Glee Cast Recreate Iconic Bridesmaids Poster
Take that, Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig!
Lea Michele and the cast of Glee paid homage to McCarthy and Wiig's 2011 ensemble comedy Bridesmaids in a new teaser image from Tuesday's winter finale episode.
"In anticipation of tomorrow's very memorable episode, we took this photo," Michele tweeted Monday. "We call it Glee-Maids."
As Mercedes (Amber Riley), Sugar (Vanessa Lengies), Tina (Jenna Ushkowitz), Brittany (Heather Morris) and Santana (Naya Rivera) join bride-to-be Rachel (Michele) in the iconic image, one McKinley High student is noticeably absent: Dianna Agron's Quinn Fabray.
"I'm not going to stand around and watch you ruin your life by marrying Finn Hudson," Quinn tells Rachel in a preview clip, expressing her disapproval on Tuesday's all-new episode.
With her bridal party confirmed, Rachel appears to be ready to wed sooner rather than later -- to the chagrin of her beau.
"I want to get married now," Rachel tells Finn in one scene.
Replies high school senior Finn: "Now? But I have gym [class]."
Glee's winter finale airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. (EST) on FOX.
