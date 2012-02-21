Take that, Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig!

Lea Michele and the cast of Glee paid homage to McCarthy and Wiig's 2011 ensemble comedy Bridesmaids in a new teaser image from Tuesday's winter finale episode.

"In anticipation of tomorrow's very memorable episode, we took this photo," Michele tweeted Monday. "We call it Glee-Maids."

As Mercedes (Amber Riley), Sugar (Vanessa Lengies), Tina (Jenna Ushkowitz), Brittany (Heather Morris) and Santana (Naya Rivera) join bride-to-be Rachel (Michele) in the iconic image, one McKinley High student is noticeably absent: Dianna Agron's Quinn Fabray.

"I'm not going to stand around and watch you ruin your life by marrying Finn Hudson," Quinn tells Rachel in a preview clip, expressing her disapproval on Tuesday's all-new episode.

With her bridal party confirmed, Rachel appears to be ready to wed sooner rather than later -- to the chagrin of her beau.

"I want to get married now," Rachel tells Finn in one scene.

Replies high school senior Finn: "Now? But I have gym [class]."

Glee's winter finale airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. (EST) on FOX.

