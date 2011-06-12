LeAnn Rimes and Jennifer Aniston now have at least one thing in common: They share the same hairstylist!

Rimes, 28, left an L.A. salon on Saturday with much shorter, layered new 'do.

Naturally, she documented the hair makeover on Twitter.

"Total new haircut! Love it," Rimes wrote. "Thx my dear Chris McMillan for taking four inches off! I'm a new woman!!!"

Celeb stylist McMillan knows a thing or two about conversation-making haircuts. McMillan has been working with Aniston, 42, for decades, and was responsible for both the star's iconic "Rachel" haircut back in the '90s and the more recent chin-length cut Aniston debuted in February.

"I call it a hairline bob that follows the jawline down," McMillan told Allure of Aniston's latest look. "It's shortened in back and longer in front.

By contrast, Rimes' new look appears to be shorter in front and longer in back.

