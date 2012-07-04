As much as she enjoyed portraying the late Elizabeth Taylor in Lifetime's biopic Liz & Dick, Lindsay Lohan just couldn't wait to ditch Taylor's jet black locks in favor of her preferred fiery red hue.

Wrapping production on the film Monday -- the eve of her 26th birthday -- Lohan quickly headed to the salon Tuesday to change up her locks.

"Red again," she excitedly tweeted after her trip to the stylist, posting a photo of her new 'do for fans.

Having fulfilled her filming obligations on Liz & Dick, Lohan will likely have a chance to slow down this summer, after logging long hours on the film's California set.

"Note to self.. After working 85 hours in 4 days, and being up all night shooting, be very aware that you might pass out from exhaustion & 7 paramedics MIGHT show up @ your door... Hopefully they're cute. Otherwise it would be a real let down," the actress tweeted after being treated for exhaustion in June.

Lohan's Liz & Dick is set to air on Lifetime in November.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Lindsay Lohan Dyes Her Hair Red!