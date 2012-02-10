Oh, Lourdes!

Madonna's teen daughter Lourdes Leon is taking a page out of her mom's outrageous style book with her edgiest hairdo to date!

The 15-year-old stepped out in New York on Thursday with her head freshly shaven at the sides and her long, dark locks pulled into an undone bun. A similar style has been spotted on "Me & U" singer Cassie, who has been rocking the look since 2009.

PHOTOS: Madonna's Stylish Mini-Me

Lourdes' punk-inspired 'do was years in the making. Back in September 2010, the teen, who was then 13-years-old, explained to Us Weekly that she was itching for a major hair makeover once she turned the big 1-4 the following month.

PHOTOS: Madonna's craziest outfits of all time

Addressing her daughter's wish to dye her hair, Madonna explained why she was none too thrilled about the change.

"Because once you start dyeing your hair that's it -- you have to keep dyeing it," the 53-year-old told Us.

"I wouldn't go blonde -- I'd like to do a darker color a really dark, dark red," Lourdes pleaded. "When I'm 14, I'm allowed to."

PHOTOS: More shocking celebrity haircuts

Keeping her promise to herself and holding her mom to her word, Lourdes colored her hair jet black a month after her Oct. 15 birthday and has been rocking the rock-and-roll shade ever since.

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Madonna Strikes an Awkward Pose; Plus, More Funny Photos

Star-Studded Super Bowl

Children of Music Royalty