The "King Without a Crown" is now without a beard!

Jewish rapper Matisyahu, 32, posted a photo of himself on Twitter Tuesday without his trademark beard. The musician (real name: Matthew Miller) elaborated on his decision to shave his face in a blog entry on his official website.

"This morning I posted a photo of myself on Twitter," he wrote. "No more Chassidic reggae superstar. Sorry folks, all you get is me. . .no alias."

"When I started becoming religious 10 years ago it was a very natural and organic process. It was my choice. My journey to discover my roots and explore Jewish spirituality -- not through books but through real life."

(As part of their Orthodox Jewish faith, Chassidic men traditionally go throughout their adult lives with facial hair; the music star joined a Chassidic community at age 19 and converted.)

"At a certain point I felt the need to submit to a higher level of religiosity. . .to move away from my intuition and to accept an ultimate truth," he added. "I felt that in order to become a good person I needed rules -- lots of them -- or else I would somehow fall apart."

"I am reclaiming myself. Trusting my goodness and my divine mission. Get ready for an amazing year filled with music of rebirth. And for those concerned with my naked face, don't worry. . .you haven't seen the last of my facial hair."

