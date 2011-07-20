Too sexy for his hair!

A bald Matt Damon was spotted Tuesday in Vancouver. While it's unclear whether the 40-year-old actor went hairless for a movie role, he was definitely without his standard light brown locks.

Damon hasn't been a fan of follicular changes in the past. When he debuted a mustache in February 2010, he told the New York Post he wasn't fond of his facial fuzz. "This is for my new movie with the Coen brothers. We're redoing 'True Grit,'" he said. "I'll show it to them this week. If they like it, fine. If not, I'll try again. I actually hate the thing!"

In January, he told The Independent that his daughters with Luciana Barroso -- Isabella, 5, Gia, 2, and Stella, 9 months -- and his stepdaughter Alexia were the cause of his aging locks. "The gray hair I definitely attribute to my kids," he joked. "I always say to them, 'This [gray hair] is all you, and this side here is you!'"

