Matthew Morrison has lopped off his thick brunette curls and debuted a much-shorter, buzzed look via his Who Say account on Thursday.

"Decided to make a change for summer! Had a great day shooting my album cover with Brian Bowensmith," the Glee actor, 33, wrote alongside the pic of his cleaned-up crew cut.

Meanwhile, a source tells Us Weekly adds of his hair makeover, "He finished his album shoot yesterday and wanted to change it up. He doesn't need his hair the rest of the summer. He had done this years ago before Glee."

The Golden Globe-nominated actor's eponymous debut album was released in May 2011 and featured collaborations like "Still Got Tonight," which was co-written by American Idol season 8 winner Kris Allen, "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," which featured vocals by Gwyneth Paltrow and "Let Your Soul Be Your Pilot" with Sting.

His second album of Broadway standards is due out in September.

